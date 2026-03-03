Child asthma, preterm births & other health crisis: New report on India’s steel-producing giant

The Bokaro Steel Plant, operated by Steel Authority of India Limited, produces 5.25 million tonnes of steel annually and employs over 50,000 people. But a new report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) links its emissions to 273 low birthweight births, 284 preterm births, 25 new child asthma cases, 148 deaths from PM2.5 exposure, and significant economic losses each year.

Despite being classified among the 17 highly polluting industries by the Central Pollution Control Board, India still has no national standards for sulphur dioxide emissions from steel plants. With plans to expand Bokaro’s capacity to 7.55 million tonnes per annum and raise national steel output to 300 million tonnes by 2030, the report raises concerns about public health and regulatory gaps.