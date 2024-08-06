CSE report finds dangerous increase in ozone pollution across urban India

Between April and July this year, Delhi-NCR recorded 176 days of ground-level ozone exceedances, the highest among the ten metropolitan areas studied. Mumbai and Pune both had 138 days, followed by Jaipur with 126 days and Hyderabad with 86 days. Kolkata had 63 exceedance days, Bengaluru 59, Lucknow 49 and Ahmedabad 41. Chennai had the fewest exceedances, with just nine days.