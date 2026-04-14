Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (April 13, 2026)

The source apportionment (SA) study for the cities of Bhopal and Gwalior has been completed. Draft reports for Indore and Jabalpur have been prepared and are pending peer review, while studies for Sagar, Dewas and Ujjain are ongoing. The major pollutants identified in the completed studies for the two cities are particulate matter (PM₁₀ and PM₂.₅).

This was stated in the action taken report submitted by the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) on April 10, 2026 , in compliance with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order dated January 7, 2026.

The matter pertains to air pollution and poor air quality in non-attainment cities—Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Ujjain, Dewas, Mandideep and Singrauli—as identified under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).

District-level and state-level committees under NCAP have been duly constituted. These committees meet regularly to monitor compliance by the concerned departments. A meeting of senior officials from relevant departments—including the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Bhopal; Urban Administration and Development Department, Bhopal; and Transport Department, Bhopal, among others — was held on March 11, 2026.

At the meeting, it was decided to identify the airshed areas for both urban and rural regions within NCAP cities, assess factors contributing to deteriorating ambient air quality, and prepare a graded response action plan. The allocation of responsibilities among stakeholders for implementing the plan was also discussed.

Among the key points discussed was the revision of the NCAP target for 2025–26. The revised target aims to achieve up to a 40 per cent reduction in PM₁₀ levels (base year 2019–20) or to meet the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) of 60 micrograms per cubic metre annually, as stipulated in the MoEFCC notification dated November 18, 2009.

The committee reviewed 2024–25 air quality trends in NCAP cities and ongoing source apportionment studies to identify pollution sources.

The MPPCB currently operates 15 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations, with 39 more in the pipeline. The panel recommended urgent measures to curb road dust and vehicular emissions, including suction-based road cleaning, paving of footpaths and corners, and roadside plantation.

It also called for expanding monitoring in Bhopal, reviewing data to optimise station locations, and conducting site visits to 21 pollution hotspots to develop an action plan.

Additionally, the committee suggested introducing a ‘moderate’ category in Bhopal’s Graded Response Action Plan for earlier intervention to prevent severe pollution levels.