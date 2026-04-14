Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (April 13, 2026)

MPPCB reports progress on air pollution studies in Madhya Pradesh’s non-attainment cities; new targets aim for 40% reduction in PM₁₀
Measures proposed to tackle road dust, vehicular emissions and urban air quality hotspots in cities like Bhopal
West Bengal outlines short- and long-term plans for conservation and de-siltation of Kolkata’s Circular Canal
NGT issues notice over Punjab river desilting project challenged for procedural and environmental concerns
The source apportionment (SA) study for the cities of Bhopal and Gwalior has been completed. Draft reports for Indore and Jabalpur have been prepared and are pending peer review, while studies for Sagar, Dewas and Ujjain are ongoing. The major pollutants identified in the completed studies for the two cities are particulate matter (PM₁₀ and PM₂.₅).
This was stated in the action taken report submitted by the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) on , in compliance with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order dated January 7, 2026.
The matter pertains to air pollution and poor air quality in non-attainment cities—Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Ujjain, Dewas, Mandideep and Singrauli—as identified under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).
District-level and state-level committees under NCAP have been duly constituted. These committees meet regularly to monitor compliance by the concerned departments. A meeting of senior officials from relevant departments—including the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Bhopal; Urban Administration and Development Department, Bhopal; and Transport Department, Bhopal, among others — was held on March 11, 2026.
At the meeting, it was decided to identify the airshed areas for both urban and rural regions within NCAP cities, assess factors contributing to deteriorating ambient air quality, and prepare a graded response action plan. The allocation of responsibilities among stakeholders for implementing the plan was also discussed.
Among the key points discussed was the revision of the NCAP target for 2025–26. The revised target aims to achieve up to a 40 per cent reduction in PM₁₀ levels (base year 2019–20) or to meet the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) of 60 micrograms per cubic metre annually, as stipulated in the MoEFCC notification dated November 18, 2009.
The committee reviewed 2024–25 air quality trends in NCAP cities and ongoing source apportionment studies to identify pollution sources.
The MPPCB currently operates 15 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations, with 39 more in the pipeline. The panel recommended urgent measures to curb road dust and vehicular emissions, including suction-based road cleaning, paving of footpaths and corners, and roadside plantation.
It also called for expanding monitoring in Bhopal, reviewing data to optimise station locations, and conducting site visits to 21 pollution hotspots to develop an action plan.
Additionally, the committee suggested introducing a ‘moderate’ category in Bhopal’s Graded Response Action Plan for earlier intervention to prevent severe pollution levels.
Short-term and long-term measures for the conservation of the Circular Canal in Kolkata are being undertaken by the Irrigation and Waterways Department. This was stated in a status report submitted on by the additional chief secretary, Environment Department, West Bengal, in compliance with the NGT order dated January 21, 2026.
Short-term measures include fencing and beautification. Fencing work covering 280 metres has recently commenced at an approved cost of Rs 27.55 lakh. Work for an additional 655 metres has also begun, with a work order issued for Rs 64.28 lakh. Beautification work will begin in encroached areas once fencing is completed.
Floating waste is being removed regularly through an annual maintenance contract. Dredging of the entire 1.2 km stretch was completed in 2021-22, and no further dredging is currently required for that section. A de-siltation scheme for a 270-metre stretch from Chitpur Bridge to Circular Railway Bridge has been administratively approved and is currently under the tendering process.
Dredging of the Beliaghata Canal is ongoing and is expected to improve drainage through the Circular Canal. A joint inspection with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) was conducted on November 12, 2024 to identify existing drain-outfalls along both banks. Another joint inspection was held on November 11, 2024 to identify land parcels for rehabilitation purposes.
As part of long-term measures, the Irrigation and Waterways Department will explore the availability of surplus land for establishing wastewater and sewage treatment facilities, once the KMC finalises suitable locations.
The KMC reported that conservancy services are being carried out regularly in the Galiff Street area, including household waste collection and street sweeping. Around 380 ten-litre bins have been distributed to households for segregation and storage at source, while 15 bins of 240-litre capacity have been placed along footpaths based on waste generation levels.
Marginalised communities living along the slopes and banks of the Circular Canal are provided with regular health camps addressing communicable and water-borne diseases, as well as child and maternal healthcare services. Vector control measures—including anti-larval spraying, source reduction of mosquito breeding sites, case follow-up, and disease surveillance—are also conducted regularly.
On , the NGT heard an application challenging the notification dated October 15, 2025 issued by the Mines and Geology Wing of the Water Resources Department, Punjab, which identified 85 river sites for desilting to ensure the smooth flow of floodwaters.
The applicant also challenged the Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) dated November 28, 2025 and the agreement dated 12 January 12, 2026 concerning the scope of desilting work on the Sutlej river.
The NGT directed that notice be issued to the respondents, including the Water Resources Department and the Punjab Pollution Control Board, among others.