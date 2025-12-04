Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (December 3, 2025)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), on December 3, 2025 , took up a matter concerning the proposed development of an industrial estate very close to the Rambiara river in village Sonium, Shopian district, Jammu & Kashmir.

The court directed that notices be issued to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir; the Irrigation and Flood Control Department; the Jammu & Kashmir State Pollution Control Board; the Gram Panchayat, village Sonium; the Block Development Officer, Lalpora; and the district magistrate, Baramulla. All respondents have been asked to file their responses, and the next hearing has been scheduled for February 24, 2026.

In the application, the plea of the applicant Raja Muzaffar Bhat is that the authorities are planning to establish an industrial estate at Trenz, Shopian, on more than 500 kanal (63 acres) of land. He alleges that the proposed site is only 30 metres from the Rambiara river and falls within the natural runway for high-flow floodwater and the floodplain of the river in Shopian district.

The applicant further argued that locating the industrial estate on one side of the river amounts to encroachment and will endanger residents on the opposite bank by increasing the risk of flooding and causing destruction of agricultural fields and apple orchards. He has stated that the Rambiara is a tributary of the Jhelum, originating in the Pir Panjal Range and flowing through the districts of Shopian and Pulwama.

Counsel for the applicant referred to the draft District Disaster Management Plan for Shopian, noting that one-third of the district is exposed to floods and flash floods. He also referred to the site plan of the proposed Industrial Development Corporation estate, highlighting that it is to be constructed immediately adjacent to the river on its floodplain.