Delhi-NCR's pre-Diwali PM2.5 levels hit three-year high in 2026: CSE

During November 2-6, the average daily Travel Time Index (TTI) stood at 2.40, compared with 2.38 on October 30, the last working day before the restrictions came into effect. The evening peak TTI was also almost unchanged at 3.49, against 3.48 on October 30. TTI compares travel times during congested periods with those under free-flow conditions. Commuters continued to take 13 per cent longer to complete journeys than on standard weekdays between January and April 2026. During evening rush hours, journeys took 13-31 per cent longer.