Delhi’s iconic Red Fort changing colour

The walls of the iconic Red Fort have been darkened, and scientists now have a reason. According to a recent study, Delhi’s air pollution is to blame.
Severe air pollution in Delhi is causing the formation of ‘black crusts’ on the walls of the Mughal monument.
According to the authors of the study, chemical interactions between pollutants and the walls of the red sandstone fort had led to the formation of the black crusts. These crusts could damage the intricate carvings on the walls if no action is taken.
The study is the first of its kind to examine the effects of Delhi’s pollution on the Red Fort, built in Delhi during the 17th century by the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan.