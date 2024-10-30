Fighting pollution with pollution? Diesel machines used to suppress Delhi’s dust

Diesel-powered machines were seen spraying water over construction zones at Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) sites along Mehrauli-Badarpur Road on Wednesday, an effort to contain dust emissions as air pollution levels surged in the national capital.
Despite recent directives under Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) banning diesel generators across Delhi-NCR, these machines continued operations in key construction zones, raising concerns as Diwali approaches—a period that typically witnesses a sharp rise in pollution due to festive celebrations.
Delhi’s air quality saw a spike in pollution, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) climbing to 278 on morning of October 30, 2024. The Commission for Air Quality Management had implemented Stage II of the emergency protocol Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR from October 22, introducing bans on diesel generators and other restrictive measures aimed at curbing pollutants.