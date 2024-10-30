Pollution

Fighting pollution with pollution? Diesel machines used to suppress Delhi’s dust

Fighting pollution with pollution? Diesel machines used to suppress Delhi’s dust
Vikas Choudhary / CSE
Published on

Diesel-powered machines were seen spraying water over construction zones at Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) sites along Mehrauli-Badarpur Road on Wednesday, an effort to contain dust emissions as air pollution levels surged in the national capital.

Vikas Choudhary / CSE

Despite recent directives under Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) banning diesel generators across Delhi-NCR, these machines continued operations in key construction zones, raising concerns as Diwali approaches—a period that typically witnesses a sharp rise in pollution due to festive celebrations.

Vikas Choudhary / CSE

Delhi’s air quality saw a spike in pollution, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) climbing to 278 on morning of October 30, 2024. The Commission for Air Quality Management had implemented Stage II of the emergency protocol Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR from October 22, introducing bans on diesel generators and other restrictive measures aimed at curbing pollutants.

Read all the news related to pollution in Hindi
Air Pollution
dust control
Diesel exhaust
Down To Earth
www.downtoearth.org.in