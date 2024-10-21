Froth covers Yamuna river in Delhi

A thick layer of froth once again covered the Yamuna River in Delhi, raising alarms about pollution ahead of the festive season. Environmental experts warn that this froth, caused by pollutants like ammonia and phosphates from untreated sewage and industrial waste, poses serious health risks, particularly respiratory and skin problems.
The issue is compounded as major festivals like Chhath Puja approach, when people traditionally immerse themselves in the river. Videos circulating on social media also show the river blanketed in white foam, which dissipated later in the day. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has responded, stating that the Delhi government is closely monitoring the situation.
According to reports, engineers have been deployed to oversee the barrages at Okhla and Agra Canal, regularly updating authorities with photos of the river's condition. Despite these efforts, experts urge stronger action, noting that the lack of flooding spells this year allowed pollutants to accumulate. Temporary measures like sprinkling defoamers, they say, will not solve the long-term pollution crisis in the Yamuna.
Environmentalists stress the need for better waste management and stricter regulation of industrial discharges to prevent such incidents from recurring, especially during high-pollution periods like monsoon and festival seasons.