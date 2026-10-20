Inside the silence zone: How noise pollution near schools impacts students' health and education

The study, published in the Journal of the Association of Environmental and Resource Economists in August 2026, also shows the debilitating effect noise can have on learning. It finds that a 10-percentage-point increase in the share of noisy days during the examination quarter is associated with a 2.3 per cent increase in the failure rate among boys. (The study did not find the same association outside the examination period or among girls, but that is a subject of a separate study.) “The result should be interpreted as a robust association consistent with a cognitive disruption mechanism, while cautioning that cofounding cannot be fully ruled out,” Arzi Adbi, associate professor at National University of Singapore, and a coauthor of the paper, tells Down To Earth (DTE).