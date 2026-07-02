Known unknowns

Peter’s fishing net is just one among the millions in India and around the world catching plastic instead of fish along rivers, coasts or in the sea. In March 2026, Down To Earth (DTE) travelled to four coastal cities and spoke to fisherfolk, activists, scientists, policy experts and government officials to understand the origin of the plastics in the ocean, the scale of the problem, impacts on biodiversity and human health and what can be done to manage and mitigate the problem.

Plastics are the largest component of human-generated solid waste entering the seas and oceans known as marine litter. The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) defines marine litter as “any persistent, manufactured or processed solid material discarded, disposed of or abandoned in the marine and coastal environment.” Organisations such as UNEP and national governments recognise marine litter as a major threat to coastal and marine ecosystems, as well as to human health. Since the larger mega and macro plastic (2.5 cm to 1 m) items persist and disintegrate in the waterbodies into smaller particles or mesoplastics (5 mm to 2.5 cm), microplastics (<5mm) and nanoplastics, they can remain in the ocean environment for a long time and reach even the remotest locations on the planet such as the Arctic and Antarctica. They can also enter the bodies of most species, including humans. Microplastics have now been detected in almost every major organ of the human body, though their exact impacts are not clearly known.