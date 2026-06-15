Over 70% Delhi-NCR brick kilns use coal despite CAQM ban

Despite the Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM) ban on coal use in brick kilns across Delhi-NCR, more than 70 per cent of surveyed kilns continued using coal during the 2025-26 season, according to a new report released by the Delhi-based think tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).

According to the survey, about 77 per cent of the 128 kilns surveyed in 2025 were using coal despite the prohibition. In 2026, the figure declined marginally to 72 per cent of the 152 surveyed kilns. None of the kilns used coal as their only fuel, with most combining it with loose biomass.

The survey found that all surveyed kilns had formally converted from Fixed Chimney Bull's Trench Kiln technology to Zig-Zag technology, as mandated. However, around 70 per cent of evaluated kilns had cracks, broken walls or poor-quality plastering, affecting structural integrity and increasing fuel consumption. The analysis has been published in the report Rules Without Reach published June 12, 2026.

"The brick industry is among the most polluting and least regulated sectors in the country. The CAQM coal ban was a necessary step, but a direction without a transition strategy is unlikely to change behaviour on the ground. The sector needs technical guidance, financial support, and institutional hand-holding. None of that was provided, and the survey results reflect exactly that gap," said Subhrajit Goswami, Programme Officer, CSE.