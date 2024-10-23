Plastic waste fuels jaggery production in this UP village

Nestled in the heart of Sidki Village, near Deoband, Uttar Pradesh, lies a cluster of 3-4 traditional jaggery manufacturing units, locally known as Kohlus. These units, seemingly untouched by the march of modernity, are running on an environmentally concerning fuel source: Plastic and rubber waste.
The use of plastic and rubber waste as fuel comes at a significant cost. The burning of these materials releases harmful pollutants into the air, contributing to air pollution in the region. The thick, black smoke that billows from the chimneys of these units can be seen for miles, a stark reminder of the environmental impact of this practice.
The health implications of this pollution are also concerning. Exposure to the toxic fumes released by burning plastic and rubber can lead to respiratory problems, eye irritation, and other health issues. The villagers who work in these units have no proper protective gear and are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of this pollution.