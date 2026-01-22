Supreme Court reviews CAQM’s scientific roadmap on Delhi-NCR air pollution, but gaps remain

Despite the depth of its analysis, the report leaves several substantive issues unresolved. While it refers to a proposed restriction on establishing new coal-based TPPs within a 300-kilometre radius of Delhi, it does not spell out concrete measures for retrofitting, upgrading or phasing out existing plants currently operating in the region. This omission is significant, given that TPPs fall under the broader “industry” category—one of the largest contributors to both primary and secondary particulate pollution.

“Thermal power plants are included in combined assessments, but the report does not clearly explain how regulatory responsibility will be assigned to these large sources,” said Nivit Kumar Yadav, programme director, industrial pollution unit, Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), New Delhi.

The lack of clear timelines further weakens the implementation framework. Although the report outlines several “long-term measures” across industry, transport and dust management, the accompanying tables do not indicate firm completion dates or measurable milestones. While stakeholders have prepared annual action plans for 2026, the broader long-term goals are described as “continuous” processes, raising concerns about accountability in the absence of time-bound targets. “Clear timelines are essential to ensure that proposed measures move from planning to implementation,” Yadav added.

There is also uncertainty around immediate enforcement pathways. The report places strong emphasis on future analytical and modelling tools, but offers limited clarity on how existing regulatory mechanisms will be used in the interim to address known emission hotspots and cases of non-compliance.

Finally, the report does not assess institutional capacity. While it calls for strengthened monitoring and coordinated enforcement by pollution control boards, it stops short of evaluating current staffing levels, monitoring infrastructure or enforcement readiness — factors that will ultimately determine whether the proposed measures can be effectively implemented on the ground.