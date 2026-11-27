The Yamuna flows through several states and the Union Territory (UT) of Delhi, with major drains emptying into it. Water quality at state borders is monitored only quarterly. Incidents such as fish deaths, white foam and algal blooms will now require investigation.

The Supreme Court has stepped in, warning that states and UTs failing to control Yamuna pollution, whether through inefficiency or a lack of political will, will face penalties.

In its November 4, 2026 order, the court called for a multi-pronged approach to cleaning the Yamuna, rather than focusing solely on building more sewage treatment plants (STP), decentralised treatment facilities and biogas plants. Justices Manoj Misra and Manmohan said the court was neither a city planner nor an expert body, and that civic authorities must prepare a comprehensive plan.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) was directed to submit water quality data, including biochemical oxygen demand (BOD), chemical oxygen demand (COD), faecal coliform and total suspended solids (TSS), at points where the Yamuna and major drains enter and exit each state, UT and district.

Major interstate drains must also be monitored. States, UTs and districts will be held accountable if water quality deteriorates as the river passes through their jurisdictions.

The CPCB must also investigate pollution incidents, including fish deaths, floating white foam, eutrophication and algal blooms, and recommend remedial measures.

Existing STPs, common effluent treatment plants (CETP) and government-commissioned biogas plants must install tamper-proof smart energy meters within one month. STPs and CETPs must also install flow meters with continuous sensors and have faecal coliform levels tested weekly in accredited laboratories. Biogas plants must record the waste received and gas produced.

All readings must be uploaded in real time, and meters calibrated annually. Interruptions in data transmission exceeding 24 hours will be treated as evidence that a plant is not operating unless the operator proves otherwise.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) informed the court that it was installing real-time water quality monitoring stations along the Yamuna and major drains. Other state pollution control authorities were directed to install similar stations and share their data with the CPCB.

A second Supreme Court order also addresses pollution in rivers and water bodies. On November 17, while reviewing the implementation of the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2026, the court noted that 4,592 interception systems had been installed, 21,324.69 tonnes of waste removed from riverbanks and water bodies, and restoration work on 778 river stretches was either underway or substantially complete.

However, significant gaps remain. Around 400 districts have yet to establish special monitoring cells. Only nine of 28 states have met the urban bye-law target, while 16 states have not reported on incorporating rural bye-laws. Another 18 states have not submitted reports on four-way segregation of rural solid waste.

The court directed Chief Secretaries to ensure that District Collectors upload geotagged, time-stamped photographs showing the status of waste management facilities in urban and rural local bodies as of November 21, 2026, along with progress updates as of January 1, 2027.

From real-time data at treatment plants to geotagged photographs from districts, the Supreme Court is seeking closer scrutiny of pollution control and waste management. The next test comes on January 1, 2027, when states will have to demonstrate what has changed.