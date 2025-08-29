Was notorious US serial killer Ted Bundy driven to crime due to lead pollution? New book examines fascinating link

Were the notoriously prolific serial killers spawned by the United States Pacific Northwest region in the 1970s and 1980s a product of a highly polluted environment?

In her latest book, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Caroline Fraser probes this link between crime and environmental pollution as she profiles the lives of the men who made the scenic region consisting of the states of Washington and Oregon, a byword for rape, slaughter and murder almost 50 years ago.

Fraser particularly focuses on the port city of Tacoma in Washington, located along the Puget Sound roughly 30 miles (48 km) from Seattle. It was known for its American Smelting and Refining Company (ASARCO) copper smelter, which operated for nearly 100 years.

“Air pollution from the smelter settled on the surface soil of more than 1,000 square miles of the Puget Sound basin. Arsenic, lead, and other heavy metals are still in the soil as a result of this pollution,” the Washington State Department of Ecology says on its website.

In a review on Harvard University’s website, Jacob Sweet notes that Fraser wrote in her book about how “Much of Tacoma, with a population approaching 150,000, will record high lead levels in neighborhood soils but the Bundy family lives near a string of astonishingly high measurements of 280, 340, and 620 parts per million.”