Renewable Energy

India’s nuclear milestone: Kalpakkam fast breeder reactor attains criticality

IGCAR-designed reactor reaches criticality, boosting long-term nuclear energy security strategy

India’s indigenously developed atomic reactor, the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) achieved ‘criticality’ on April 6, 2026. Designed by the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) under the guidance of Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), this 500 MWe reactor is intended to help India tap into its vast thorium reserves and decrease dependency on imported enriched uranium.

Nuclear Power
Energy security
nuclear reactors
Fast Breeder
Kalpakkam APS

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