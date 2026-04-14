Renewable Energy
India’s nuclear milestone: Kalpakkam fast breeder reactor attains criticality
IGCAR-designed reactor reaches criticality, boosting long-term nuclear energy security strategy
India’s indigenously developed atomic reactor, the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) achieved ‘criticality’ on April 6, 2026. Designed by the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) under the guidance of Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), this 500 MWe reactor is intended to help India tap into its vast thorium reserves and decrease dependency on imported enriched uranium.