Maharashtra’s clean industry plan runs into funding and policy gaps in Kolhapur foundries

Energy audits to reduce emissions

More than 200 foundries in the cluster are small units, with annual turnover not exceeding Rs 10 crore. Interviews with more than 15 foundry owners suggest many believe they are already saving energy because they have shifted to electrical machinery such as furnaces, motors, pumps and fans.

But energy auditors say electrification alone does not amount to energy efficiency. “Switching to electricity does not mean energy efficiency,” said Aditya Govinda Prabhu, an independent energy efficiency auditor. He audits energy efficiency in Pune, Maharashtra.

“Measures such as furnace and transformer optimisation, following standard operating procedures, improving how metal is poured and repairing old equipment can save 9-45 per cent energy. This can reduce annual bills by a few lakh rupees and cut emissions. But foundries lack awareness,” said Prabhu.

Patil said most foundries were either unaware of energy audits or lacked funds to carry them out and implement the recommendations. Around 30 to 40 foundries, mostly larger ones with clients in the US and Europe, have adopted energy efficiency and renewable energy measures because of customer demand. Smaller units said they saw little reason to invest large sums without incentives or pressure from buyers.

Several owners said they were unaware of subsidised and collateral-free loans for green transition. Most units that have adopted energy efficiency or renewable energy have done so through their own funds or private bank loans at commercial rates.

The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), which provides loans under government schemes to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), including foundries in Kolhapur, did not share details on loans given to foundries for green transition. SIDBI offers subsidised loans, including collateral-free credit for energy audits, renewable energy and technology upgrades under the End-to-End Energy Efficiency (4E) scheme.

Many foundry owners said the government should establish a dedicated foundry hub to create awareness about decarbonisation, technology access, shared facilities, subsidies and loans. They also said the process of accessing subsidised loans should be simplified.

MEDA’s implementation remains limited

MEDA conducted one awareness workshop on energy efficiency for 500 MSMEs in Kolhapur in 2024. However, it does not have exact figures on how many foundries participated.

A MEDA official said the agency had conducted walk-through energy audits at more than 40 foundries and detailed audits at five. “We have installed cooling water pumps with energy efficient pumps at two foundries that save 69,800 kWh energy per year and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 59.33 tonnes per year,” the official told this reporter.

MEDA has also set up an Energy Management Centre, run by the Centre of Excellence, a private body in Kolhapur. In July 2025, MEDA handed over energy auditing instruments worth Rs 50 lakh to the centre. However, an Energy Management Centre official said it had conducted detailed audits at only two foundries so far because it did not have a dedicated energy auditor.

CBAM yet to affect Kolhapur exports

Some exporters say they have not yet faced losses because of CBAM. Shahuraje Pawar, who runs Mahalaxmi Ferro Cast Pvt Ltd, manufactures 200 tonnes of castings a month and exports 50 tonnes to Europe. “I have fixed leakages in machines such as compressors and motors as advised by experts. Because of budget constraints, it is not possible to attach meters to each machine to measure emission reduction and power savings. However, my products are outside the CBAM category, and I have not suffered losses,” he said.

Bhagat, who also exports to Europe, said he had not yet lost clients because of CBAM. Ajay Srivastava, founder of the Global Trade Research Initiative, said not all foundry products are currently covered under CBAM.