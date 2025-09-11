A Kosi outside Bihar, on death row

There is a Kosi river outside Bihar too. It is a non-glacial and rain fed river that is an important tributary of the Ramganga, which, in turn, is a significant tributary of the Ganga.

Uttarakhand’s Kosi originates in Dharpani in Kumaon. It then passes through Almora before entering Ramnagar district, after which it enters Uttar Pradesh where it joins the Ramganga.