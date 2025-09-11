Rivers

A Kosi outside Bihar, on death row

Uttarakhand’s Kosi, an important tributary of the Ramganga, is dying due to increasing pollution and waste
Waste and garbage on the Kosi river in Almora district.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
There is a Kosi river outside Bihar too. It is a non-glacial and rain fed river that is an important tributary of the Ramganga, which, in turn, is a significant tributary of the Ganga.

Uttarakhand’s Kosi originates in Dharpani in Kumaon. It then passes through Almora before entering Ramnagar district, after which it enters Uttar Pradesh where it joins the Ramganga.

The Kosi is an important tributary of the Ramganga, which, in turn, is a significant tributary of the Ganga.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

A large part of the Kosi’s catchment is in Corbett National Park. It is a major source of drinking water for the wildlife of Corbett. It is also an important habitat for the Mahseer fish the populations of which have dwindled.

But despite being an important water body, the river is on a downward spiral. Pollution levels are rising, and waste is also piling along the banks of the river.

Pollution levels are rising, and waste is also piling along the banks of the river.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Despite constant reprimands from the National Green Tribunal, among others, the river continues to experience heavy pollution.

If this continues, this Kosi, unlike its eastern counterpart in Bihar, would one day be gone forever. 

