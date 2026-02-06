Rivers

Along the Kosi in Saharsa

The mighty river serves as an important transport artery in Bihar’s Saharsa district, with local residents using all sorts of watercraft to transport goods and themselves
Farmers residing along the Kosi river in Saharsa continue to rely on wooden boats to carry their harvested paddy to their homes for threshing.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
Published on
Roads, railways and air are the main modes of travel today. While the heydays of travelling through water transport are past, water bodies still serve as important arteries in hinterland areas, especially for transporting goods.

The river is one of the national waterways of India passing through Bihar.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

One such water body is the Kosi river, an important tributary of the Ganga. The river is one of the national waterways of India passing through Bihar.

In Saharsa at least, the river is still a vital trade artery.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

While not heavily industrialised in maritime transport, the river serves as a crucial, albeit informal, logistical route.

It facilitates both local, small-scale movement of goods and people using boats and traditional watercraft, as well as specialised services like barge hiring for cargo.

Bihar
Kosi
Ganga
water transport
Saharsa

