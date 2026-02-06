Along the Kosi in Saharsa

Roads, railways and air are the main modes of travel today. While the heydays of travelling through water transport are past, water bodies still serve as important arteries in hinterland areas, especially for transporting goods.
One such water body is the Kosi river, an important tributary of the Ganga. The river is one of the national waterways of India passing through Bihar.
While not heavily industrialised in maritime transport, the river serves as a crucial, albeit informal, logistical route.
It facilitates both local, small-scale movement of goods and people using boats and traditional watercraft, as well as specialised services like barge hiring for cargo.