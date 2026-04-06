NGT hears plea against alleged illegal resort construction on Balason riverbank
Odisha airport project faces allegations of deforestation and forest land encroachment
Tribunal seeks responses from Centre, state authorities and JSPL
Ramganga river pollution case highlights untreated sewage and industrial discharge
Multiple districts flagged for sustained river contamination
The construction of a resort on the Balason river bank in Dudhia village, Darjeeling district, West Bengal, violates environmental norms, an application listed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on stated.
The applicant raised grievances regarding the alleged illegal construction of the Balason Blues Resort & Camping at Damfetar on the river bank.
The application referred to a natural disaster in Dudhia on October 6, 2025, when heavy rainfall and flooding caused severe damage to the ecosystem and loss of lives. The floodwaters nearly reached the boundaries of the resort.
It alleged that construction on the riverbed has altered the river’s flow and led to the formation of multiple tributaries.
The construction violates the Environment Protection Act, 1986, which prohibits unapproved development in ecologically fragile zones, the application stated. It also cited violations of the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, which restricts non-forest activities on forest land without prior clearance, and requires central government approval for land conversion.
Further, it alleged violations of River Regulation Zone (RRZ) norms and the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification, 2011, which prohibit construction in restricted riverbank areas.
The principal bench of the NGT directed that the matter be transferred to the tribunal’s eastern zone bench. The case is listed for April 24, 2026.
The NGT’s eastern bench on directed the state of Odisha, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, among others, to submit responses to allegations of large-scale deforestation and encroachment linked to the construction and expansion of the Savitri Jindal Airport in Angul district, Odisha.
The airport, located at Niranjanpur and Badamahitala and owned and operated by Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL), is alleged to have involved illegal felling of trees and encroachment of government forest land.
The tribunal directed that notices, along with copies of the application and supporting documents, be issued to respondents, requiring them to file replies within two months.
According to the applicant, Phase I of the airport began in 2008, with Phase II expansion taking place between 2018 and 2021. The airport spans approximately 98 acres.
The land was historically a dense natural forest dominated by sal and other species, estimated to be over 100 years old, as per local accounts.
The applicant alleged that JSPL encroached on land classified as “Chota Jungle” in revenue records in Badamahitala village, Chhendipada tehsil, which falls under the definition of forest land protected by the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 and the Orissa Forest Act, 1972.
It was further alleged that trees were cleared over an area exceeding 100 acres, including Chota Jungle land, without prior approval from competent authorities, in violation of Section 2 of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 and Section 27 of the Orissa Forest Act, 1972.
The application also stated that forest produce, including sal timber, was removed and transported without valid transit permits, violating the Orissa Timber and Other Forest Produce Transit Rules, 1980.
The occupation of Chota Jungle land was also alleged to constitute an offence under the Orissa Prevention of Land Encroachment Act, 1972.
A grievance report dated July 10, 2025 by the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Angul, acknowledged encroachment of Chota Jungle land by the airport and forwarded the matter to the Tahsildar, Chhendipada. The applicant said that despite repeated representations to authorities, no effective remedial or punitive action has been taken.
The NGT on directed the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation to file a response regarding pollution in the Ramganga river, a tributary of the Ganga.
Other respondents directed to submit replies include the states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, and district magistrates of Kashipur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Badaun, Shahjahanpur and Hardoi.
The tribunal directed all respondents to file their replies. The next hearing is scheduled for August 3, 2026. The applicant alleged that the Ramganga river is subject to continuous and unchecked pollution due to large-scale discharge of untreated domestic sewage, industrial effluents, solid waste and other pollutants from municipal bodies and industries along its banks.
The application specifically highlighted pollution along stretches of the river in Kashipur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Badaun, Shahjahanpur and Hardoi.