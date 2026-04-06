NGT hears plea against alleged illegal resort construction on Balason riverbank

The construction of a resort on the Balason river bank in Dudhia village, Darjeeling district, West Bengal, violates environmental norms, an application listed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on April 2, 2026 stated.

The applicant raised grievances regarding the alleged illegal construction of the Balason Blues Resort & Camping at Damfetar on the river bank.

The application referred to a natural disaster in Dudhia on October 6, 2025, when heavy rainfall and flooding caused severe damage to the ecosystem and loss of lives. The floodwaters nearly reached the boundaries of the resort.

It alleged that construction on the riverbed has altered the river’s flow and led to the formation of multiple tributaries.

The construction violates the Environment Protection Act, 1986, which prohibits unapproved development in ecologically fragile zones, the application stated. It also cited violations of the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, which restricts non-forest activities on forest land without prior clearance, and requires central government approval for land conversion.

Further, it alleged violations of River Regulation Zone (RRZ) norms and the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification, 2011, which prohibit construction in restricted riverbank areas.

The principal bench of the NGT directed that the matter be transferred to the tribunal’s eastern zone bench. The case is listed for April 24, 2026.