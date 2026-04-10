Dry rivers, shrinking reserves: India’s reservoirs fall below half capacity, data shows

The Central Water Commission (CWC), which monitors 166 reservoirs and 20 river basins across India, has flagged a sharp decline in water levels in its latest bulletin issued on April 9, 2026.

The data shows that water availability in reservoirs and river basins across most of the country is falling. Storage in the 166 monitored reservoirs has dropped to less than half of their total capacity (44.71 per cent).

Basin-level data in the bulletin shows that most of India’s 20 river basins are now operating between 30 per cent and 60 per cent of capacity, with only a few above that range. In Bihar, the Chandan dam has run completely dry.

Although the CWC said the current situation remains better than last year and the long-term average, the pace of decline since February has raised concerns.

Reservoirs emptying rapidly, several at critical levels

The total live storage capacity of the 166 reservoirs monitored by the CWC is 183.565 billion cubic metres (BCM), accounting for about 71.2 per cent of the country’s estimated total capacity of 257.812 BCM.

As of April 9, 2026, available storage stood at 82.07 BCM — just 44.71 per cent of total capacity.

During the same period last year, the volume stood at 69.752 BCM, while the 10-year average (normal) is 64.618 BCM. This indicates that current reservoir storage is 117.66 per cent of last year’s level and 127.01 per cent of the decadal average, suggesting a stronger water position compared to both.

However, recent trends show a rapid fall. In the first week of February 2026, total storage stood at 122.313 BCM (66.63 per cent of capacity). This dropped to 85.698 BCM (46.69 per cent) by 2 April, and further to 82.070 BCM (44.71 per cent) by April 9.

Experts say strong monsoon rains in 2025 had replenished reservoirs, but lower rainfall in January and February this year has accelerated the depletion.

At least eight major reservoirs have fallen to 50 per cent or less of their normal levels. The most severe situation is at Chandan dam in Bihar, where storage has fallen to zero, effectively drying up the reservoir.

Other reservoirs at critically low levels include Khandong in Assam (28 per cent), Tatihalla in Karnataka (16 per cent), Periyar in Kerala (33 per cent), Sholayar (13 per cent) and Vaigai (26 per cent) in Tamil Nadu, Priyadarshini Jurala in Telangana (42 per cent) and Kangsabati in West Bengal (34 per cent).

South India sees steepest fall in storage since February

Region-wise data shows declines across the country, though the impact varies. In northern India, storage fell from 61.96 per cent in February to 43.87 per cent by early April. In the eastern region, levels dropped from 64.32 per cent to 42.20 per cent.

The western region, which had relatively higher reserves, also saw a fall from 78.06 per cent to 53.65 per cent. In central India, levels declined from 69.11 per cent to 51.77 per cent. The sharpest drop was recorded in southern India, where storage fell from 59.16 per cent in February to just 33.63 per cent by April.

Overall, the data suggests a widespread decline in water levels, with the risk of a summer water shortage rising, particularly in the south and west.

River basins under pressure

The CWC data also shows that none of India’s river basins are currently full. Most are between 30 per cent and 60 per cent of capacity, with some nearing critical levels.

Among the major basins, the Ganga stands at 53.8 per cent, the Godavari at 47.58 per cent, the Narmada at 46.09 per cent and the Tapi at 60.71 per cent. The Krishna basin is at just 31.31 per cent, the Cauvery at 42.75 per cent and the Mahanadi at 52.17 per cent.

In the north-west, the Indus basin is at 41.52 per cent, while the Brahmaputra stands at 35.20 per cent. The Mahi basin is at 48.70 per cent.

Smaller basins show uneven conditions. The Subarnarekha is relatively better at 80.48 per cent, while the Pennar stands at 73.43 per cent and the Sabarmati at 57.19 per cent. In contrast, the Brahmani-Baitarani basin is at 41.42 per cent, and the Barak basin remains among the weakest at around 43 per cent.

Water levels in coastal river systems are also low, with eastern coastal rivers (between Mahanadi and Pennar) at 25.39 per cent and western coastal rivers (Tadri to Kanyakumari) at 35.32 per cent.