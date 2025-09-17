Ephemeral Sahibi filled to the brim after monsoon in Delhi

The Sahibi river, also known as the Najafgarh drain is full to the brim on the western outskirts of the national capital. Rains have been plentiful in Delhi and North India, something which has contributed to the river reaching full levels and providing a sight to behold for onlookers.
The Sahibi begins in the Sikar and Jaipur districts of Rajasthan. It passes through Alwar and Gurgaon districts in Haryana before entering Delhi near Dhansa.
It is an ephemeral river, meaning it is a rain-fed river that flows only during the monsoon season and remains dry for the rest of the year.
The Sahibi eventually drains into the Yamuna in Delhi. Historically, an important water body, its magic today comes alive only during the monsoons.
Today, the river has been affected by urban expansion, agricultural land absorption, and infrastructural developments, leading to its drying up and the narrowing of its course.