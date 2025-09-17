Rivers

Ephemeral Sahibi filled to the brim after monsoon in Delhi

A historically important water body, the magic of the Sahibi comes alive today only during the monsoon
Ephemeral Sahibi filled to the brim after monsoon in Delhi
The Sahibi river is full to the brim. Photo: Saarthak Tandon
Published on

The Sahibi river, also known as the Najafgarh drain is full to the brim on the western outskirts of the national capital. Rains have been plentiful in Delhi and North India, something which has contributed to the river reaching full levels and providing a sight to behold for onlookers.

Ephemeral Sahibi filled to the brim after monsoon in Delhi
It is an ephemeral river, meaning it is a rain-fed river that flows only during the monsoon season.Photo: Saarthak Tandon

The Sahibi begins in the Sikar and Jaipur districts of Rajasthan. It passes through Alwar and Gurgaon districts in Haryana before entering Delhi near Dhansa.

It is an ephemeral river, meaning it is a rain-fed river that flows only during the monsoon season and remains dry for the rest of the year.

Ephemeral Sahibi filled to the brim after monsoon in Delhi
The Sahibi eventually drains into the Yamuna in Delhi.Photo: Saarthak Tandon

The Sahibi eventually drains into the Yamuna in Delhi. Historically, an important water body, its magic today comes alive only during the monsoons.

Today, the river has been affected by urban expansion, agricultural land absorption, and infrastructural developments, leading to its drying up and the narrowing of its course.

Delhi
monsoon
Haryana
Rajasthan
Sahibi River

Related Photo

No stories found.
Down To Earth
www.downtoearth.org.in