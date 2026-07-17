Existential crisis

There used to be a major fair along the riverbank every September. Its main attraction was pottery utensils made from the soil of the river. After the river became a drain, the livelihood of potters who made the utensils has disappeared,” says Acharya Ravishankar, a schoolteacher in Panditpur village of Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya district. He is referring to the Tilodki Ganga river, on whose shores the village is situated.