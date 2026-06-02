Ganga runs polluted

Namami Gange was rolled out in 2014 to curb pollution in the Ganga. Under the programme, funds are disbursed to all Ganga basin states to set up STPs to treat wastewater before it is discharged into the river, and to improve sewerage networks in Ganga-front cities. In 2017, the Union government audited all the Ganga basin states and found high levels of pollution across its stretch. The report made recommendations to reduce discharge of untreated sewage. However, Uttarakhand has not implemented the main suggested measures such as scientific disposal of municipal garbage, capacity upgradation of STPs, says the latest audit. “Since our last performance audit in 2017-18, Audit has noticed deficiencies in planning, implementation and operation & maintenance (O&M) of program activities. As a result, the State Government missed the main milestone of preventing untreated sewage from falling into Ganga,” says the report.