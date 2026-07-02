Hidden in plain sight

Beneath the waters of the Ganga lies an invisible threat that scientists are only beginning to understand. A study by researchers from Europe and India warns that current scientific methods detect only 1 per cent of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), or “forever chemicals”, in the riverbed. This raises concerns about the scale of pollution in a river that supports 7 per cent of the global population.

PFAS are synthetic compounds composed primarily of carbon and fluorine, used in cookware, clothes and food packaging. The strong carbon-fluorine bond allows PFAS to persist in rivers, soils and even human blood long after the products are discarded and broken down.