Kerala’s recent floods show Pamba river, Vembanad-Kuttanad wetland system under enormous strain: Experts

The floods in Kerala this year have highlighted the huge strain that the Pamba river, the state’s third-longest, is under, along with the Vembanad-Kuttanad wetland system, experts have told Down To Earth (DTE).

For centuries, this complex hydrological landscape has operated to a natural rhythm, with water being received from rivers flowing from the Western Ghats being spread across interconnected wetlands, sediment being absorbed and transported and the movement of water towards the sea being moderated. That ecological infrastructure has been progressively altered, the experts noted.

After the floods of 2018, a warning was again sounded this July. By July 27, Alappuzha district had reported 12 deaths, 606 damaged houses and agricultural losses of more than Rs 35 crore, besides extensive damage to public infrastructure.

These figures capture the immediate human and economic cost, but not the deeper vulnerability. The more important question is not why the Pamba floods. Rivers flood. The question is why the landscape downstream has so little capacity left to absorb the flood.

A unique hydrology

The Pamba rises in Pathanamthitta district and flows through the lowlands of Alappuzha and Kottayam. It eventually reaches the Vembanad lake. Other small rivers flowing from the Western Ghats like the Achankovil, Manimala and Meenachil also reach the lake.

The lake then spreads the water across Kuttanad, the vast below-sea-level agricultural landscape, before it finally reaches the Arabian Sea.

The Vembanad is the largest lake in Kerala and the longest lake in India. The wider Vembanad-Kol wetland system, spread across the central Kerala coast, was designated a Ramsar site in 2002, recognising it as a wetland of international importance.

However, this unique hydrology is now being altered.

An altered landscape

During extraordinary rainfall, the Pamba needs space. Its banks, side channels, wetlands, low-lying agricultural areas and connected water bodies temporarily accommodate water and slow its movement downstream.