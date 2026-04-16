Lake or wetland?

When it is brimming with water in the monsoon, Tadag Tal is even more beautiful than the Naini Lake of Nainital. In winters, when its water dries up, the area transforms into a stunning landscape of mountains and valleys that makes passersby stop and admire it,” say B S Bisht of Naugam Baidiya village in Almora district, Uttarakhand.

Spanning more than 50 hectares, some 40 km from Uttarakhand’s summer capital of Gairsain town in Chamoli district, Tadag Tal in Almora is one of Uttarakhand's 192 wetlands included in Wetland Atlas 2021 prepared by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Wetlands not only provide habitat to a large number of species but also help ensure water availability, act as carbon sinks and regulate the local climate. ISRO has identified more than 231,195 wetlands across the country through satellite imagery. Following a directive from the Supreme Court in 2017, all states are required to verify and demarcate the wetlands on the ground and submit their report to the apex court. This process aims to determine whether the wetlands identified through satellite actually exist as wetlands. In line with this directive, Uttarakhand has completed ground verification of 155 wetlands.