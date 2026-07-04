‘Pyre protest’ against Ken-Betwa Link Project resumes in Madhya Pradesh

People affected by the ambitious Ken-Betwa Link Project and other irrigation projects in Chhatarpur and Panna districts of Madhya Pradesh have resumed their ‘Chita Andolan’ or pyre protest.

The agitation, which was suspended in April after the administration provided assurances, resumed on the banks of the Barana river near Kupi village in Panna district with the slogan “Provide us justice or death”.

The movement is being led by tribal women. They allege that the government and administration have not fulfilled any of their promises regarding rehabilitation, compensation, and relief packages. Instead, people’s homes were demolished during the monsoon season, forcing many families to live out in the open.

Apart from the Ken-Betwa Link Project, the Majhgaon Medium Project, Runj, Naigua Irrigation and NTPC projects are also being opposed.

Social activist and movement leader Amit Bhatnagar has raised serious questions about the administration’s functioning. Bhatnagar stated that due to the administration’s corrupt and authoritarian attitude, 50,000 people have been rendered homeless, deprived of their water, forests, land, livelihoods, and culture.

Bhatnagar has expressed concern over the destruction of 4.6 million trees, the Panna Reserve Tiger and the Ken river due to the Ken-Betwa Link Project, calling it ‘irreparable damage’ to the environment.