‘Pyre protest’ against Ken-Betwa Link Project resumes in Madhya Pradesh

People affected by the ambitious Ken-Betwa Link Project and other irrigation projects in Chhatarpur and Panna districts of Madhya Pradesh have resumed their ‘Chita Andolan’ or pyre protest.
The agitation, which was suspended in April after the administration provided assurances, resumed on the banks of the Barana river near Kupi village in Panna district with the slogan “Provide us justice or death”.
The movement is being led by tribal women. They allege that the government and administration have not fulfilled any of their promises regarding rehabilitation, compensation, and relief packages. Instead, people’s homes were demolished during the monsoon season, forcing many families to live out in the open.
Apart from the Ken-Betwa Link Project, the Majhgaon Medium Project, Runj, Naigua Irrigation and NTPC projects are also being opposed.
Social activist and movement leader Amit Bhatnagar has raised serious questions about the administration’s functioning. Bhatnagar stated that due to the administration’s corrupt and authoritarian attitude, 50,000 people have been rendered homeless, deprived of their water, forests, land, livelihoods, and culture.
Bhatnagar has expressed concern over the destruction of 4.6 million trees, the Panna Reserve Tiger and the Ken river due to the Ken-Betwa Link Project, calling it ‘irreparable damage’ to the environment.
Protest leaders Divya Ahirwar and Lakshmi Adivasi said, “After our pyre protest in April, the administration has not fulfilled any of the promises it made to meet our demands. Instead, illegal and inhumane acts like filing false cases, illegal evictions, power outages, and school demolitions are being carried out to create an atmosphere of fear among the people. The police administration is committing all kinds of atrocities on the people so that they do not raise their voice against the injustice and corruption of the administration.”
The tribal women said that this time they will not fall prey to the false assurances of the government. If the government cannot provide them justice, then it should allow them all to commit suicide, they added.
Bhatnagar alleged to Down To Earth that people weren’t even given enough time to build new homes elsewhere. He also alleged that there was rampant corruption in the project and that the affected families were being denied justice. He said, “Either give us justice, or kill us.”
A woman from Kudan village, who participated in the protest, said that homes in her village are being demolished without any prior notice being given. She added that most of the affected families have not yet received compensation for their homes or the full amount of the rehabilitation package. As a result, people are left without homes and have no resources to build new homes.