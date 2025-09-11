Reviving the lifeblood of Belgahana: How a community-led revolution saved Chhattisgarh’s Ghongha river

The river’s decline began in 1980 with the construction of a dam (and a series of multiple check dams) by the Water Resources Department to boost irrigation, which inadvertently became a threat to the river. It inevitably altered the river’s flow, disrupting the migration patterns of aquatic species and shifting the water temperature. The dam, now 17.88 metres high and stretching 720 metres across, stands as a testament to both the promise and the complexity of a miscalculated progress.

The once-perennial river was reduced to a feeble trickle as irrigation canals siphoned off its water. Further, years of unchecked stone quarrying in river watersheds cut off the vital pulse of the water that sustained the river flow of Ghongha. Although the dams successfully addressed immediate water-intensive crop needs, they consequently disrupted the delicate balance of the river’s ecosystem. The village faced a bleak future. The Patels, the primary farming community in Belgahana, heavily reliant on growing vegetables, saw their crop yields dwindle. The traditional practice of drawing water from makeshift wells, known locally as ‘Dodhi,’ became impossible as the water table dropped. The once-thriving agricultural economy of Belgahana was reduced to subsistence farming, with high emigration of the youth in search of employment.

Amid the crisis, a quiet revolution flickered. Standing on the cracked riverbed, Jugni Bai Patel, the leader of the local women self-help group (SHG), and Jaiswal made a decision: Ghongha must flow again. Communicating with Shreyansh Budhia and partnering with his grassroots non-profit NPN, the trio set about doing what the community had not imagined could be done using pre-existing rights at the panchayat’s disposal.