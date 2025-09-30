The Yamuna’s season of abundance

The Yamuna, the longest tributary of the Ganga and a sacred river in its own right, flows from the Yamunotri glacier to the Sangam confluence with the Ganga in Prayagraj. Twenty-two kilometres of its course passes through Delhi, the capital of India.
But this 22-km stretch from Wazirabad to Okhla accounts for 75 per cent of the river’s pollution load.
At other times of the year, the Yamuna is an almost ‘dead’ river in Delhi. However, come the monsoons (June-September) and the river comes to life.
As water from its catchment areas upstream reaches Delhi, life returns to the river.
Nearly 100 fishermen from Bihar and West Bengal camp along the Yamuna near the Okhla Barrage for these 2-3 months each year. The rains, clean water and steady flow bring with it, a good catch.