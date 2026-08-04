Bijnor demonstrates that India’s WASH crisis is increasingly unfolding at peri-urban edges

Bijnor’s newly added wards reflect the complex realities of peri-urban India — officially urban areas that still depend largely on rural-era infrastructure. Wards such as 13 and 32, once predominantly agricultural, now show dense residential growth and expanding road networks. Ward 6 reflects industrial-led urbanisation around the sugar mill and railway corridor, while Ward 17 demonstrates intense infill development with shrinking open spaces.

Despite rapid urbanisation, infrastructure systems continue to function under rural norms. Village-level water supply schemes remain operational in several wards, drainage networks are mostly open and informal, and most households depend on onsite sanitation systems. Natural drains continue to carry mixed wastewater and stormwater runoff, creating a widening gap between urban growth and service delivery.

Urbanisation aministrative, not of infrastructure

One of Bijnor’s biggest challenges is the governance transition in newly expanded peri-urban areas. Earlier governed by Gram Panchayats under rural service norms, these settlements are now municipal wards under urban bylaws and taxation systems. However, institutional integration remains incomplete.

Water supply systems are still partly managed by UP Jal Nigam (Gramin), while new infrastructure is being developed by UP Jal Nigam (Urban) under schemes like AMRUT 2.0, creating confusion over responsibilities for operation, maintenance and grievance redressal. Sanitation functions now fall under the urban local body, but staffing remains severely inadequate.

The transition has also generated social tensions, as residents who earlier paid nominal rural charges now face urban taxes and tariffs without noticeable service improvements. As a result, rural governance systems have weakened while urban systems are yet to fully mature, creating a governance vacuum.

Water supply systems under stress

Water supply in Bijnor reflects the growing vulnerabilities of peri-urban settlements. Despite being located within the Ganga basin, the district relies heavily on groundwater through deep borewells and tubewells for both municipal and private supply systems. In the core city, water is supplied through tubewells connected to overhead tanks, and officially reported supply exceeds the urban benchmark of 135 LPCD. However, household surveys reveal widespread dependence on private submersible pumps due to intermittent supply, low pressure and uneven network coverage.

The situation is more critical in peri-urban wards such as 13 and 32, where piped water networks remain fragmented and largely confined to main roads, forcing interior settlements to depend almost entirely on household borewells. Across surveyed wards, groundwater extraction through borewells of 120–220 feet depth was commonly observed. Water supply duration also varies significantly, ranging from about 11 hours in Ward 7 to barely 5 hours in Ward 17. To cope with irregular supply, households have increasingly invested in large storage tanks of 500–3,000 litres capacity.

This growing dependence on private groundwater extraction, combined with poor wastewater management, is emerging as a major environmental risk in peri-urban Bijnor. Untreated wastewater is frequently discharged into drains, ponds, wetlands and vacant plots, often stagnating near groundwater abstraction points.

In some areas, industrial discharge has already contaminated shallow aquifers, with residents reporting hardness, turbidity, foul odour and declining water quality. As a result, many households now rely on reverse osmosis systems for drinking water despite the financial burden, while poorer households continue consuming untreated groundwater. The absence of effective regulation on household groundwater abstraction further increases the risk of groundwater depletion and contamination as peri-urban expansion continues.

Sanitation system in transition

Bijnor’s sanitation landscape reflects India’s ongoing urban sanitation transition. The city has developed centralised sewerage infrastructure, including a 24 MLD STP and nearly 80 km of sewer network, but household sewer connections remain limited. As a result, most households, especially in peri-urban areas, still depend on onsite systems such as septic tanks, lined pits and semi-lined containment structures.

Containment conditions vary across wards. While Wards 17 and 6 mainly use septic tanks and fully lined systems, Wards 13 and 32 still rely partly on semi-lined pits and open-bottom structures. Effluent is often discharged into open drains or low-lying areas. Desludging is largely managed by private operators, with manual emptying still occurring in some settlements. Narrow lanes and dense housing further complicate faecal sludge management, highlighting that the key challenge now is safe management of the entire sanitation chain — from containment to treatment and disposal.

To improve STP utilisation, Bijnor adopted interception and diversion (I&D) systems under directions of the National Green Tribunal. Instead of relying entirely on underground sewers, wastewater flowing through open drains is intercepted and diverted to the STP through 17 interception points. The system has improved wastewater conveyance in some wards, though several areas still remain partially or fully disconnected.

The approach highlighted the growing importance of hybrid wastewater systems in cities where complete sewerage coverage is financially difficult. However, during monsoons, stormwater and solid waste entering open drains often choke the system and cause flooding at the STP, which reportedly reached near-full utilisation earlier than projected.