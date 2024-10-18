Community-led sanitation revolution transforms lives in a Delhi locality

In the bustling neighbourhoods of a locality known as Shahbad Dairy in northwest Delhi, a quiet yet powerful transformation has taken root, improving the health and dignity of its residents, especially women and girls. Community-driven initiatives to renovate public toilets have not only addressed long-standing sanitation issues but also highlighted the power of collective action in creating lasting change.
For years, families like that of 14-year-old Suman (name changed) faced grim realities. “Our homes were too small and rented. We had no choice but to use community toilets, which were often unhygienic and unsafe,” she recalled.
Women and girls bore the brunt of these poor conditions, risking their health and safety daily. Many households would go to extreme measures, depriving their daughters of food and water at night to avoid dangerous trips to the toilets after dark.
The lack of sanitation also contributed to severe health problems, with local doctors seeing an overwhelming number of patients suffering from waterborne diseases. “I would treat 10 to 15 such cases a day,” said a local doctor.
The residents of Shahbad Dairy, Haidarpur and Jahangirpuri — a community of over 200,000 people, many of them migrants from various states in India — knew things had to change. Led by women’s groups and supported by the grassroots non-governmental organisations Saksham and CRY-India (Child Rights and You), they took their concerns to local authorities.
These women-led groups, made up of dedicated community members, played a crucial role in identifying and analysing local issues. They meticulously drafted detailed demand letters and engaged in discussions with the relevant authorities.
State and local representatives, including the local member of legislative assembly, ward councillor, the chief minister's office, and the Delhi Commission for Women and even the media were approached. After years of advocacy, their persistence paid off. Renovations of community toilets began in 2023.
“Our goal was to ensure cleanliness and safety,” said Sunita, a community mobiliser from Saksham. “By appointing female caretakers, we not only improved the hygiene of these facilities but also created livelihood opportunities for women.”
Today, five female caretakers ensure that Shahbad Dairy’s community toilets are well-maintained and safe. One of them, Mamta, who has lived in the area for four years, shared her experience: “Before, no one wanted to use these toilets because a man was in charge. Now, as a caretaker, I see it as a service, ensuring that women and girls can use the facilities without fear.”
This change has brought immediate, tangible improvements. The toilets are cleaner, more functional, and have fostered a sense of ownership among the residents. Lakshmi Devi, another community member, emphasised the significance of these changes: “We no longer feel ashamed. The presence of female caretakers has made a huge difference, and we are committed to maintaining these facilities.”
The success in Shahbad Dairy is a testament to the power of community action, especially when driven by women and supported by local organisations. As Suman proudly shared, “I no longer have to sleep on an empty stomach. Our collective efforts have transformed lives, and now we all play a role in keeping our community clean.”
This journey stands as a blueprint for other communities facing similar challenges, showing how grassroots movements can lead to meaningful, long-lasting progress.