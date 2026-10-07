2026 Chemistry Nobel awarded for the discovery of non-linear effects and autocatalysis in asymmetric organic synthesis

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2026 to

Henri B Kagan from the Université Paris-Sud, France and Kenso Soai from Tokyo University of Science, Japan “for the discovery of non-linear effects and autocatalysis in asymmetric organic synthesis”, according to a press statement.

“Life’s chemistry is what chemists call homochiral, after the Greek words for “same” and “hand”. Like hands, all amino acids exist as two mirrored variants, but only one of them is found in the proteins in your cells. The other is rarely found in nature,” the statement noted.

“For a long time, chemists wondered how homochirality can emerge. When they began to experiment with chemical reactions that can form two mirrored molecules, they always obtained equal proportions of both in their test tubes. However, chemists strived to produce only one of these mirror images, because in the development of molecules that will interact with living beings — such as in pharmaceuticals — only one mirror image will have the desired effect,” it added.

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2026 recognises discoveries that have enabled chemists to drive chemical reactions that lead to homochirality, according to the The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

“Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai have provided a solution to a chemical mystery that is over a century old: how homochirality can emerge spontaneously. The chemical reactions they have developed are spectacular,” says Heiner Linke, chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry.

Henri Kagan took the first decisive step in 1986, when he discovered a new way of manipulating chemical reactions. This allowed him to create a greater excess of one of the mirror images than had previously been thought possible.

Kenso Soai took the next step. In 1995, a key publica­tion describes how he designed the first ever chemical reaction that had the potential to be homochiral. In 2003, he finally succeeded. He presented a reaction in which only one of the two possible mirror images was formed. Other than life itself, no one had previously achieved this feat.

“Thanks to Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai, we now know how homochirality can emerge. Their discoveries have been decisive for chemists who design reactions for the manufacture of pharmaceuticals,” the statement concluded.