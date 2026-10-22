A critical flaw affecting 70% of all websites has the cybersecurity world panicked

In August, a cybersecurity researchers from a company called Wiz used their own tools and the latest versions of Google’s Gemini and OpenAI’s ChatGPT AI models to trawl through PHP’s massive codebase .

The Wiz team were searching for hidden programming weaknesses that an attacker could chain together to take over a system running PHP simply by sending a carefully crafted request over the internet.

Within a few days, they found ways to break into PHP-powered systems from Drupal and WordPress which are used in huge swathes of the web.

Wiz contacted the PHP security team to let them know about the flaws they had found. By late September, the PHP developers confirmed that the issue existed, and quietly began working on a fix.

In cybersecurity, the responsible thing to do when you find a bug is to keep it private until a patch is ready. This is because public disclosure could provide a detailed map for hackers to exploit.

This appears to be what the PHP developers were planning. However, yesterday a user on popular industry website Hacker News let news slip about the security flaws before any patches were ready.

Following the leak, PHP’s developers rushed to publicly confirm the issue on October 21, releasing emergency patches ahead of schedule.

Implementing the patches is far from simple. Because PHP sits underneath thousands of third-party plugins, frameworks and managed hosting services, websites are only secure once every individual layer of the supply chain integrates and deploys the PHP fix.