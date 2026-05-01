A fixation on the past that’s stunting Indian science

This fixation with the past has led to a lethal insertion in the curriculum as part of the National Education Policy 2021—the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) initiative. It is an exercise aimed at bringing ancient wisdom into modern technology, with dedicated centres at four IITs in Delhi, Mandi, Roorkee and Kharagpur. Modern knowledge has its roots in ancient cultures, but the champions of Hindutva ideology have built a hyper-nationalist narrative by blurring the lines between myth and science.

So we have an IKS based on exaggerated claims and falsifications. With little understanding of the subject, those who have been tasked with preparing the courses are fumbling. Absurdities abound as ill-qualified and opportunistic people are allowed a free hand to promote projects that have nothing to do with science. IKS has turned into free-for-all as political patronage allows favoured academics and individuals to run egregiously unscientific courses on reincarnation and out-of-body experiences. Despite the outrage over such forays, no department or ministry dealing with education or science has taken corrective measures. If “everything is science” then the assumption is that nothing can be barred. The issue is not just about the regressive nature of the science that is hawked but that such premium institutions of higher learning are being reduced to caricatures of what they should be doing. Here is a random sample of the research such being undertaken in fields ranging from architecture, music (studying the impact of classical ragas on cognitive function), psychology (Vedic solutions for mental health), mathematics and agriculture: