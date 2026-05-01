A gene hurdle

Since then, sportspersons, gender-rights activists as well as scientists have criticised the policy.

Typically located on the Y chromosome, SRY is often described as the “master switch” or “starting gun” for male development. According to geneticist Andrew Sinclair, who led a UK-based research team that discovered the gene in 1990, SRY becomes active around the six-week mark in a developing embryo. It triggers a cascade of events in 30 other genes, leading to formation of testes.