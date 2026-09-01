A laugh and think riot
What if the most ridiculous scientific question you have ever heard turned out to reveal something profound about how knowledge is created? Upasana Sarraju’s Unruly: The Ig Nobel Prizes and the Science That Refuses to Behave begins with exactly this premise and turns it into one of the most engaging explorations of science in recent memory.
At its heart, Unruly is a celebration of curiosity in its wildest form. Built around the fascinating world of the Ig Nobel Prizes—awards presented each year by the magazine Annals of Improbable Research, for research which first makes people laugh and then makes them think—the book introduces readers to research that appears absurd on the surface but often carries remarkable scientific significance. From woodpeckers and headaches to seemingly pointless experiments, Sarraju demonstrates that science rarely follows a straight, predictable path. Instead, it thrives on eccentric questions, unexpected failures, and an almost stubborn refusal to conform.
What makes the book particularly refreshing is its tone. Sarraju writes with wit, warmth and infectious enthusiasm, making complex scientific ideas accessible without oversimplifying them. Rather than treating scientists as distant intellectuals, she portrays them as deeply human driven by curiosity, shaped by setbacks, and often possessing a delightful sense of humour. The result is a book that feels less like a textbook and more like a conversation with a friend who cannot stop sharing …
This review was originally published in the September 1-15, 2026 print edition of Down To Earth