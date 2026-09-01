A laugh and think riot

What makes the book particularly refreshing is its tone. Sarraju writes with wit, warmth and infectious enthusiasm, making complex scientific ideas accessible without oversimplifying them. Rather than treating scientists as distant intellectuals, she portrays them as deeply human driven by curiosity, shaped by setbacks, and often possessing a delightful sense of humour. The result is a book that feels less like a textbook and more like a conversation with a friend who cannot stop sharing …

This review was originally published in the September 1-15, 2026 print edition of Down To Earth