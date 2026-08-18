A safe childhood, digital too! 

We also need to acknowledge what we do not yet know. Official crime data does not give us enough detail to fully understand how online harms differ by gender, age or circumstance. That gap matters. Without understanding who is most vulnerable and why, our responses will have limits.

Online safety cannot be a lesson we give children and then leave them to manage alone

Parents and caregivers have an important role, but they cannot monitor every message, search, game or interaction. Perhaps the most important thing they can offer is trust. A child who knows that an adult will listen without immediately taking away their phone, blaming them or asking what they did wrong is more likely to speak up when something goes wrong. The sentence “Something happened online and I need help” should never feel dangerous for a child to say.

Schools have an equally important role. Digital literacy must go beyond knowing how to use a device or navigate an app. Children need critical thinking, empathy, an understanding of consent and privacy, and the confidence to question, report and seek help when something does not feel right. Sometimes, that can begin with something as simple as “Pause. Think twice.” Before clicking, sharing, responding or trusting something online, children should know that it is okay to stop and question what they are seeing or being asked to do. But that pause should not become another burden placed entirely on the child. They also need adults, schools, platforms and systems they can turn to when something goes wrong.

But responsibility cannot stop with families and schools

Digital platforms influence what children see, who can reach them and how they interact. Their safety cannot be treated as an optional feature or left entirely to individual users. Technology companies, policymakers, civil society and communities all have a role in building a digital environment that is safer and more accountable.

Children themselves must also have a voice in this conversation. They are not simply people to be protected from the digital world. They are already living and participating in it. Their experiences can tell us things adults may not see, and their perspectives should help shape the solutions we create.