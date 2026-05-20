AI boom masks deepening cracks in global economy; developing nations most exposed

The global economy is not just facing supply disruptions and inflation but is now shifting into a more fragile, prolonged period of uncertainty where countries, particularly developing economies, could be facing widespread financial stress and shortages, a new report by the United Nations Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has warned.

Trade and Development Foresights 2026 found that headline trade figures were being propped up by a narrow boom in artificial intelligence-linked products such as semiconductors, servers and data-processing equipment, particularly in the United States and China, while traditional industries and commodity-dependent sectors continued to stagnate.

The global merchandise trade growth was expected to slow from 4.7 per cent in 2025 to between 1.5 per cent and 2.5 per cent in 2026, triggered by intensifying geopolitical risks.