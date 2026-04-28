China surpasses US in research spending — the consequences extend far beyond scientific ranking and clout

China’s rapid rise in science has hit a milestone. The country’s investment in research and development has reached parity with — and by purchasing power measures has surpassed — that of the United States, according to a March 2026 report from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. Both nations have crossed the $1 trillion threshold on research spending.

For 80 years, the US operated the most productive scientific and technological enterprise in human history. Breakthroughs and advances that came from American labs included the internet ; the mRNA vaccine ; the transistor and its children , semiconductors and microprocessors; the Global Positioning System ; and many more.

US scientific and technological leadership was nurtured by sustained public investment in research universities and federal laboratories, as well as a culture of open inquiry . These investments turned scientific discovery into economic strength — accounting for more than 20 per cent of all US productivity growth since World War II.

In contrast, China had previously spent little to nothing on research and development. Some estimates show that China was among the lowest research spenders worldwide in 1980 .

As a policy analyst and public affairs researcher , I study international collaboration in science and technology and its implications for public and foreign policy. I have tracked China’s rise across every major database for more than a decade.

The most recent reports showing that China is now outspending the US on scientific and technological research is a turning point worth understanding clearly because, historically, global leadership in one sector — including technology and warfare — feeds into others. US dominance is in question.

China’s systematic and unrelenting rise

China’s R&D spending milestone caps a series of achievements that have arrived in rapid succession.

In 2019, China surpassed the US in its share of the top 1 per cent most-highly cited papers — what some call the Nobel class of research. By 2022, it had taken first place globally in most-cited papers overall.

In 2024, China overtook the United States in total scientific publications – the first time any nation has displaced American dominance since the US itself surpassed the United Kingdom in 1948. Researchers found that China overtook the United States in scientific output even earlier. That same year, China pulled ahead in the Nature Index , which tracks publications in the world’s most selective scientific journals, posting a 17 per cent advantage over the US in outlets long considered the gold standard of scientific excellence.

In 2024, Chinese entities also filed roughly 1.8 million patent applications , compared to the US’s 603,191 applications.

Given these milestones, it’s possible to argue that China is quickly taking the lead in global science and technology . These are not isolated data points. They mark a structural shift in where the world’s scientific frontier is being built.

More science is good — problem lies elsewhere

China’s ascent is, in one sense, good news. More knowledge, generated by more researchers across more institutions, expands the global pool of discovery from which everyone can draw. The world benefits when science thrives.

The problem is not that China is investing, but that the US is not.

First, the US is divesting from basic, open science. Federal R&D spending in the US peaked in 2010 at roughly $160 billion and fell by more than 15 per cent over the following five years. Federal investment in research and development has been in a long, slow slide — from a peak of 1.86 per cent of gross domestic product in 1964 to about 0.66 per cent in 2021 .

The federal government is no longer the largest spender in R&D : It funded about 40 per cent of basic research in 2022, while the business sector performed roughly 78 per cent of US R&D. While not a problem in itself, industry has simultaneously withdrawn from open scientific publication over the past four decades, shifting from research toward development . The result is a shrinking pool of openly shared scientific knowledge precisely as public investment in it also contracts.

Under the second Trump administration, US government science agencies have been slow-walking proposals for new research. Current budget cuts from the White House threaten to deepen cuts to government spending significantly.

The second is the active restriction of scientific exchange : tightening access to US institutions, scrutinizing international collaborations and raising barriers to foreign-born researchers . These policies, though intended as security measures, work against the openness that has historically made American science productive and attractive to global talent.

I describe this issue as an example of the stockyard paradox , in which securing research assets may weaken the very system these measures aim to protect.

Disinvestment cuts deeper than it appears

The deeper danger for the US economy is that disinvestment and selective engagement in research erodes the capacity to use cutting-edge science regardless of where it is produced.

Absorbing and applying cutting-edge knowledge, whether developed in Boston or Beijing, requires maintaining research institutions and trained workforces, as well as active participation in global networks. This is not a passive process. You cannot free-ride on Chinese science if you have dismantled the institutional and human capital needed to evaluate, translate and apply it.

A nation that hollows out its research base not only falls behind but also progressively loses its ability to benefit from science, including in technologies it is already able to access.

Talent compounds the problem. The US built its scientific dominance partly by being the destination of choice for the world’s most ambitious researchers. The US leads the world in Nobel Prizes , but, notably, 40 per cent of the Nobel Prizes in chemistry, medicine and physics that were awarded to Americans since 2000 were won by immigrants . The flow of foreign talent is not guaranteed. It follows opportunity, funding and openness.