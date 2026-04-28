China surpasses US in research spending — the consequences extend far beyond scientific ranking and clout

China has overtaken US in research and development spending, crossing the $1 trillion mark.
Country is leading in top-cited papers, publications and patents.
Real risk is US disinvestment in basic science, shrinking federal support and tighter limits on international collaboration.
China’s rapid rise in science has hit a milestone. The country’s investment in research and development has reached parity with — and by has surpassed — that of the United States, according to a from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. Both nations have on research spending.
For 80 years, the US operated the in human history. that came from American labs included ; ; , semiconductors and microprocessors; ; and many more.
US scientific and technological leadership was nurtured by in research universities and federal laboratories, as well as a culture of . These investments turned scientific discovery into economic strength — accounting for since World War II.
In contrast, China had previously spent little to nothing on research and development. Some estimates show that China was among the .
As a , I study international collaboration in science and technology and its implications for public and foreign policy. I have across every major database for more than a decade.
The most recent reports showing that China is now outspending the US on scientific and technological research is a turning point worth understanding clearly because, historically, global leadership in one sector — including — feeds into others. US dominance is in question.
China’s R&D spending milestone caps a series of achievements that have arrived in rapid succession.
In 2019, China surpassed the US in its — what some call the Nobel class of research. By 2022, it had overall.
In 2024, China overtook the United States in – the first time any nation has displaced American dominance since the US itself surpassed the United Kingdom in 1948. Researchers found that in scientific output even earlier. That same year, China , which tracks publications in the world’s most selective scientific journals, posting a 17 per cent advantage over the US in outlets long considered the gold standard of scientific excellence.
In 2024, Chinese entities also filed roughly , compared to the US’s 603,191 applications.
Given these milestones, it’s possible to argue that China is quickly taking the . These are not isolated data points. They mark a structural shift in where the world’s scientific frontier is being built.
China’s ascent is, in one sense, good news. More knowledge, generated by more researchers across more institutions, expands the global pool of discovery from which everyone can draw. The world benefits when science thrives.
The problem is not that China is investing, but that the US is not.
First, the US is divesting from basic, open science. Federal R&D spending in the US peaked in 2010 at roughly $160 billion and over the following five years. Federal investment in research and development has been in a long, slow slide — from a peak of 1.86 per cent of gross domestic product in 1964 .
The federal government is : It funded about 40 per cent of basic research in 2022, while the business sector performed roughly 78 per cent of US R&D. While not a problem in itself, industry has simultaneously withdrawn from open scientific publication over the past four decades, . The result is a shrinking pool of openly shared scientific knowledge precisely as public investment in it also contracts.
Under the second Trump administration, have been slow-walking proposals for new research. Current threaten to deepen cuts to government spending significantly.
The second is the active : tightening access to US institutions, scrutinizing international collaborations and raising . These policies, though intended as security measures, work against the openness that has historically made American science productive and attractive to global talent.
I describe this issue as an example of the , in which securing research assets may weaken the very system these measures aim to protect.
The deeper is that disinvestment and selective engagement in research erodes the capacity to use cutting-edge science regardless of where it is produced.
Absorbing and applying cutting-edge knowledge, whether developed in Boston or Beijing, requires maintaining research institutions and trained workforces, as well as active participation in global networks. This is not a passive process. You cannot free-ride on Chinese science if you have dismantled the to evaluate, translate and apply it.
A nation that hollows out its research base not only falls behind but also progressively loses its ability to benefit from science, including in technologies it is already able to access.
Talent compounds the problem. The US built its scientific dominance partly by being the destination of choice for the world’s most ambitious researchers. The US , but, notably, 40 per cent of the Nobel Prizes in chemistry, medicine and physics that were awarded to Americans since 2000 were . The flow of foreign talent is not guaranteed. It follows opportunity, funding and openness.
Researchers who might once have come to American universities are in Europe, China and elsewhere.
China’s milestone in research funding arrives at a moment when the US is deciding whether to maintain its scientific leadership.
Scientific infrastructure does not decline gradually and recover on demand. Doctoral scientists represent a decade or more of training; tacit laboratory knowledge lives in working research groups, not in documents. Once talented young researchers leave the pipeline — or international talent redirects to other countries — the capacity is . Early warning signs are already visible in the US system: , a collapse in international applications and an exodus of early-career scientists.
What is at stake is not a ranking. It is whether the US maintains the institutional capacity — the universities, the federal laboratories, the graduate pipelines, the culture of open inquiry — that made those returns on scientific investment possible in the first place.
China’s rise did not create this decision point, although it brings it into sharp relief. Does the US still want to lead in science? The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, a nonprofit think tank, estimates that a 20 per cent cut in federal research and development starting in fiscal year 2026 would over 10 years and reduce tax revenue by around $250 billion. Others point out that the scientific enterprise has contributed at least .
That is a lot to lose.