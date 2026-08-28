Data centre water consumption could triple to 644 billion litres by 2030

Global data centre water consumption could nearly triple from 222 billion litres in 2025 to 644 billion litres a year by 2030 without significant efficiency gains, as rapid capacity expansion driven largely by artificial intelligence (AI) increases demand for cooling, according to Rystad Energy.

The energy research firm estimates that active water saving measures could reduce annual direct cooling water consumption to 543 billion litres under a moderate scenario and 388 billion litres under an aggressive water saving pathway by 2030.

“Forecasting the water impact of data centres is far from straightforward, with consumption varying significantly depending on cooling technology, climate and whether we measure water withdrawn or water actually consumed,” said Minh Khoi Le, global head of Data Center & Hydrogen Research, Rystad Energy.

Based on Rystad Energy estimates, data centres consumed 222 billion litres of water directly for cooling in 2025, but that figure could nearly triple to just under 644 billion litres by 2030 in our risky central case. “More water-efficient pathways could bring this down to 543 billion litres in the moderate case or as low as 388 billion litres in an aggressive water-saving scenario. These figures only capture direct cooling-water consumption, while the less visible water footprint embedded in the electricity supply adds another layer of complexity,” Le said.

Cooling choices shape water demand

Data centres use water primarily to remove heat generated by computing equipment, but consumption varies widely depending on cooling technology and location.

AI servers generate substantially more heat. However, their growing deployment does not necessarily translate into a proportional rise in water consumption, as rack level liquid cooling can reduce the heat burden on facility level systems and enable greater use of dry cooling, according to Rystad Energy.