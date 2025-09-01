ESA’s solar orbiter traces origin of energy particles from the Sun, could help understand space weather: Study

After becoming the first to image the Sun’s poles, the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Solar Orbiter has traced the origin of energetic particles emerging from the Sun, according to a new study.

The Solar Orbiter space probe, a joint project of ESA and NASA, was launched in 2020. Since then, it has captured images of the Sun from a closer range than any other spacecraft and has become the first to look at its polar regions, according to ESA.

Now, in a study published in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics, the Solar Orbiter has helped researchers understand the sources of ‘Solar Energetic Electrons’ (SEE), which are electrons created in the Sun before being thrown into space.