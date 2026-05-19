Five pioneering researchers named 2026 L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science laureates

Five women scientists have been named laureates of the 2026 L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science International Awards , marking 28 years of the programme that recognises women researchers across the world.

The awards, announced in Paris, France on May 19, 2026, will be presented at UNESCO headquarters on June 11, 2026. This year’s laureates have been recognised for work in life and environmental sciences, including cardiovascular care, nutritional psychiatry, single-cell biology, agricultural biotechnology and tissue engineering.

UNESCO and Fondation L’Oréal said the 2026 edition had received a record 504 nominations from 89 countries. The five winners will join more than 5,000 women researchers who have been recognised through the programme since it began. The international awards have so far honoured 142 laureates, seven of whom have later received Nobel Prizes in science.

The selection was made by an independent international jury chaired by Professor Brigitte L Kieffer, Research Director Emeritus at France’s National Institute for Health and Medical Research and a former laureate of the programme.

Professor Liesl Zühlke, of the University of Cape Town and Vice President of the South African Medical Research Council, was named laureate for Africa and the Arab States. She was recognised for her work to improve care for children with heart conditions, particularly rheumatic heart disease, which disproportionately affects children living in poverty.

The Asia and the Pacific award went to Professor Felice Jacka, Deakin Distinguished Professor and Director of the Food & Mood Centre at Deakin University in Australia. She was honoured for helping establish the field of nutritional psychiatry, which examines the links between diet, brain health and mental health.