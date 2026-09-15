Four numbers that will decide the human future

Consider four numbers.

More than 4.5 billion people — over half of humanity — are not fully covered by essential health services, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Bank. UNESCO warns the world will be short of 44 million teachers by 2030. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates that nearly 40 per cent of all jobs on Earth — 60 per cent in advanced economies — are now exposed to Artificial Intelligence (AI). And the WHO reports that loneliness touches one in six human beings and is linked to some 871,000 deaths a year — roughly a hundred every hour.

Notice something. Not one of these numbers is about machines. All of them are about us. And every one of them is about to collide with the most powerful technology our species has ever built.

I have spent years inside that collision — studying it at Berkeley and Oxford, watching it reach government offices and village classrooms alike — and writing about it in eight books that travel from the first principles of AI to the last questions of the human future. Here is the conviction all those pages left me with: AI is not really a story about technology. It is a story about us, told back to us at machine speed.

Take the missing teachers and unreachable patients. In a village school in eastern India, I once watched a ten-year-old girl draw the solar system in her notebook and write beside the Earth, in her own careful hand: “This is our home.” Talent like hers is everywhere on this planet. Access is not. For the first time in history, we hold a technology patient enough, and cheap enough, to place a tireless tutor beside the furthest child and the best medical knowledge at the poorest door. AI will not replace 44 million teachers, and it must not try. But it can multiply every teacher we have and reach patients no health system currently reaches — if, and only if, we build it for the many and not the few.

Take work. The IMF’s 40 per cent frightens people, and it should concentrate minds instead. This decade will be brutal to those who compete with machines and generous to those who compound with them — pairing what AI does brilliantly with what no server farm possesses: judgment, empathy, accountability, the courage to decide. Skills, not degrees, are becoming the new currency.