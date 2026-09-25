Frank Zappa at 6,000 metres: How vapour becomes spectacle over Kangchenjunga

If a crow were to fly north-northwest along a path rising by nearly 10 degrees against the horizon, Kangchenjunga would be 45 kilometres from where I stand. Starting at 2,150 metres and reaching the peak at 8,586 m, even the arithmetic of elevation gain staggers the mind.

Mountains alter perceptual scales, and perhaps that is what draws us to them. There is a compulsion to it, almost a mania, probably born of a primordial urge to behold a particular intensity of spectacle. Awe is an intriguing mix of emotions: astonishment, dread and veneration, in shifting proportions depending on whether what is seen feels benign or threatening.

But as I stand looking at Kangchenjunga, there is fascination in my gaze, amazement is mixed with perplexity, betraying a certain shakiness of understanding.

Consider the origin story of Kangchenjunga: the slow metamorphosis of sedimentary rocks caught in tectonic collision, and their slow ascent. Plate movements over the past 23 million years have shaped the rocks and the mountain itself. The slowness of tectonic action, far beyond natural human perception, is coupled with the fantastic scale of its consequence. Kangchenjunga may weigh about a trillion tonnes — the mass of roughly 170,000 Great Pyramids.

This is a different distortion of scale: not of what the eye perceives, but of what the mind must comprehend. I could have been looking into a microscope or a telescope. The scale is no longer visible; it must be conceived. And the emotion it produces is not awe at what is seen, but wonder at what is known. The experience is not vertiginous, but edifying.

Following the vapour trail

But it is not only the conceptual scales of deep time and geological mass that alter emotions here. The heart of this essay is what 70 minutes of watching a single cloud did: awe transformed into a desire, almost a longing, to stand inside that storm.

Let the imagination take to a trail, even as the crow flies.

As the crow follows its geometric hypotenuse, I follow the land surveyor Gunter’s chain, link by measured link. That would mean leaving behind roaring blue waters in the valleys and Himalayapotamon crabs in the cracks of their rocks. It would mean climbing beyond broad-leaf trees and grassy vegetation, beyond pine trees, across the treeline, through alpine meadow and over the snowline, into a landscape that looks stunningly picturesque — deceptively idyllic — from where I began.

In doing so, I would have followed the sources of local humidity through evapotranspiration, tracing one small but important link in a long ecological chain.

Finally, if there were ever a terminus to imagine, I pictured myself clambering into the rarefied air of the physical realm and into the mystical abode of Kangchenjunga: a symbolic ascent into Gangs-chen-mdzod-lnga, the Five Treasuries of the Great Snow.