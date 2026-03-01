Gobar Times: Shaming globally and powered by AI

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Galgotias University proudly unveiled “Orion” — a ‘homegrown’ AI breakthrough that turned out to be a ready-made robot you could simply buy online. Which raises a bigger question: if innovation can be downloaded, is research now just rebranding? And what does that mean for students trusting such institutions with their futures? Because tomorrow’s problem-solvers on environment need real labs, real learning, and real ideas — not shiny claims on borrowed machines.