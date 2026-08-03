Hidden carcinogens

Nitrosamines are a class of compounds that have been linked to potential health risks, including cancer, even at very low concentrations over long-term exposure. Formally named N-nitrosamines, these compounds get formed when amines (organic compounds, such as amino acids or proteins) react with nitrites or nitrates (often found in preservatives, food additives or environmental sources) under specific conditions, such as acidic environment, heat and presence of oxidising agents.

Human exposure to nitrosamines can be through ingestion, inhalation and dermal contact. Formation of nitrosamine in foods occurs either during preparation or storage, or in the stomach. Fried, grilled or cured meats are the most common dietary sources. Nitrosamines formation can also happen during curing, fermentation and storage of foods.