How an Indian citizen science network helped uncover a space phenomenon never clearly seen before

A citizen scientist has helped identify a galaxy shaped like a bow and arrow — a structure scientists think has never been clearly seen before in space.

The discovery was made during a weekend online class run by RAD@home, an Indian citizen science network that trains volunteers to study telescope data. The finding has now been published by the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society .

The object has been named BAARG, short for Bow-and-Arrow-shaped Radio Galaxy.

What was observed?

At the centre of most large galaxies lies a supermassive black hole. When matter spirals into it, the black hole can release two powerful beams of energy in opposite directions. These beams, known as jets, glow in radio waves — a form of light that cannot be seen by the human eye. Such jets usually spread out in broadly symmetrical structures on either side of a galaxy.

But BAARG is different.

On one side, its jet flares into a wide arc nearly 560,000 light years across. On the other, it extends into an S-shaped tail. Together, these features resemble a bow and arrow.

Scientists say the shape may have formed because the galaxy is moving at supersonic speed, between 1,000 and 3,500 kilometres per second, through a dense cluster of other galaxies. Picture holding a sparkler and sprinting through the wind. The flame bends backward, the sparks trail behind.

As BAARG ploughs through the hot gas that fills the space between galaxies, it creates a shockwave ahead of itself, much like a supersonic aircraft produces a sonic boom. The galaxy’s radio jets are caught in this shockwave, with one compressed into a broad arc and the other stretched into a curved tail.

Why does it matter?

Scientists had long predicted that such bow shocks should form when a galaxy falls into a cluster at high speed. Simulations had shown the possibility, but a clear detection in radio waves had remained elusive — until now.

What makes BAARG especially valuable is what it reveals about its surroundings. The glowing jets act as a tracer, like dye dropped into a river, making visible the otherwise invisible pressure gradients and shock boundaries in the gas around the galaxy.

Perhaps the most striking detail in the paper is how BAARG was discovered — and, just as importantly, what failed to find it — highlighting the crucial role of citizen science.

Automated machine-learning systems had previously catalogued the object as an ordinary giant radio galaxy. Its unusual morphology went unnoticed. But a human volunteer, trained to read and compare shapes and positions across multiple datasets, spotted something the algorithm had missed.

The volunteer who spotted BAARG was attending a RAD@home weekend session on 24 May 2025.

Future surveys — including data from the Square Kilometre Array, the most powerful radio telescope ever built — are likely to reveal similar objects.