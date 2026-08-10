How fair is AI’s use of copyright material?

July was packed with cases pivoting on the legality of artificial intelligence (AI) companies helping themselves to data across the world to train their large language models. The lawsuits involved the critical issue of copyright protection, in particular for publishing companies and a range of creative fields such as literature, cinema and music, as AI behemoths such as OpenAI, Google, Anthropic and Meta freely mine data to train their machines. Is it copyright infringement, as courts in Europe have held, or is it fair use as the US courts have ruled, albeit in rather confusing verdicts?

The Delhi High Court also weighed in on this critical question in a case filed by news agency ANI (Asian News International) against OpenAI and said in a preliminary ruling that the AI entity’s use of copyright material did not constitute infringement but was fair use, or “fair dealing” under India’s copyright law. This has raised vexed questions on how far the law is applicable for AI operations since it does not specify any appropriate exceptions for this industry.