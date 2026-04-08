How the Artemis II crew trained to observe and photograph the moon: A NASA science team geologist explains

The Artemis II crew has now broken the record — previously held by Apollo 13 — for the farthest distance any humans have ever travelled from Earth . The crew also completed a flyby of the moon’s far side and sent back some amazing images of the lunar surface.

I am a professor, an explorer and a planetary geologist, specializing in the study of meteorite impact structures. I am also a member of the First Artemis Lunar Surface Science Team and have been supporting NASA in developing the geology training for Artemis astronauts.

The flyby was particularly exciting as it offered a stunning new perspective of the lunar surface. It also provided the first operational test of a new science team and evaluation room at Mission Control in NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

And it was fantastic to see the Artemis II crew conduct observations and take photographs of geological landforms on the moon’s surface — putting their training with me at the Kamestastin Lake impact structure , on the territory of the Mushuau Innu First Nation in northern Labrador, into practice.

New view of moon

Unlike the Apollo missions , that orbited at approximately 110 kilometres above the surface of the moon, Artemis II was at a much higher altitude — around 6,545 kilometres above the lunar surface .

This greater distance allowed the crew to view the moon as a full disk, including regions near both the North Pole and South Pole.